LONDON - From a mustache comb to dazzling stage costumes, personal items belonging to late Queen front man Freddie Mercury will go under the hammer in September allowing fans to purchase memorabilia once owned by one of the world's most famous rock stars.

Some 1,500 items, including handwritten lyrics, art and collectibles from Mercury's London home, Garden Lodge, have been looked after by his close friend Mary Austin since his death from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.