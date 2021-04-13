Hank Azaria said says it took him years of work to fully understand the issue with Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian-born convenience store clerk he voiced for three decades on "The Simpsons." Now, the actor-comedian says, he feels like he should apologize to "every single Indian person in this country."
Azaria, who is White and voices many characters on Fox's long-running animated comedy, said last year that he would no longer voice the character. But he stopped short of apologizing for his role in bringing the character to prominence.
In a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert," Azaria recalled feeling hurt and defensive in 2017 when "The Problem With Apu," a documentary by Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu, launched a discussion about the character and the South Asian stereotypes he perpetuated.
Initially, Azaria said he didn't want to "knee-jerk respond to what could have been ... 17 hipsters in a microbrewery in Brooklyn." But he realized he needed to educate himself: "I talked to a lot of Indian people. I talked to a lot of people who knew a lot about racism in this country," Azaria said. "I took seminars. I read."
One conversation that particularly resonated with Azaria took place at his son's school, where the actor spoke with a group of Indian students. One 17-year-old approached Azaria with tears in his eyes. "He's never even seen 'The Simpsons' ... but knows what Apu means," Azaria explained. "It's practically a slur at this point. All he knows is this is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country."
The student asked Azaria to pass a message along to his industry colleagues: "Will you please tell the writers in Hollywood that what they do and what they come up with really matters in people's lives, like it has consequences?"
"I was like 'Yes, my friend, I will tell them that," Azaria said before turning to Shepard's co-host Monica Padman, who is Indian American. "I said to him, and I'm going to say to you right now, I really do apologize. I know you weren't asking for that, but it's important," Azaria said. "I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that."
"Part of me feels like I need to go around to every single Indian person in this country," Azaria said.
"I really, really appreciate that it took you two or three years before you felt comfortable really speaking on it," Padman told Azaria. "It wasn't just lip service ... you really committed to learning about it."
Azaria is one of several White actors who have been called out for voicing characters of color in recent years. Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell, who is married to Shepard, said last year they would stop voicing mixed-race characters on Netflix's "Big Mouth" and Apple TV Plus's "Central Park," respectively. Mike Hale stepped down from voicing Cleveland, a Black man on Fox's "Family Guy."