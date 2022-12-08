FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City

LONDON — Prince Harry said the British royal family had dismissed race-related hounding of his wife, Meghan, by the press as a rite of passage as the couple delivered a fierce attack on the media in their Netflix documentary series released on Thursday.

Harry also drew comparisons between how papers had treated Meghan and the intense media intrusion that his mother, Princess Diana, had suffered. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 as her limousine sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers.