Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo
Reuters
Jun 6, 2022
Jun 6, 2022
Updated 1 hr ago

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts in Windsor, Britain June 4, 2022. Misan Harriman/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MISAN HARRIMAN/PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN

A new photo released on Monday by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend.Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said.A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.The family, who live in Montecito, California, were in Britain last week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.