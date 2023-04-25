FILE PHOTO: UNICEF GOODWILL AMBASSADOR BELAFONTE ADDRESSES PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENTS IN NAIROBI.

Harry Belafonte, a singer, songwriter and groundbreaking actor who started his entertainment career belting "Day O" in his 1950s hit song "Banana Boat" before turning to political activism, has died at the age of 96.

Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his home in New York on Tuesday with his wife Pamela by his side, the firm of his longtime spokesperson Ken Sunshine said in a statement.