Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at an awards ceremony in New York

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at an awards ceremony in New York, U.S. May 16, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.  
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at an awards ceremony in New York

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at an awards ceremony in New York, U.S. May 16, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.  

 LONDON  - Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.

The incident involved half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in danger, according to their spokesperson.