FILE PHOTO: Actor Robbie Coltrane talks during a media preview of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida June 19, 2014.  

LONDON  - Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish-born actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72, his agent said on Friday.

Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from James Bond film roles to the lead in the 1990s British TV series "Cracker," as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald.