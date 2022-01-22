MYRTLE, S.C. - Ever look up in the sky and see something unusual?
If the answer is yes and you were in Horry County at the time it's not uncommon.
Horry County ranks No. 1 in the country in UFO — unidentified flying objects, not necessarily vessels being driven by little green men — sightings, according to 24/7 Tempo. The outlet cites the book "UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2020," which was published last May.
"A number of factors influence the number of sightings, including population, geography, climate and weather," 24/7 Tempo reports. "Reporting is facilitated by access to broadband, and media reports may create a feedback loop: high-profile incidents, such as when airline pilots report being buzzed by fast-moving objects, are often followed by a rash of sightings."
Horry County averages 254.1 sightings per 100,000 residents, according to 24/7 Tempo.
The county includes Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, which are second and third, respectively, among cities in the nation with the most UFO sightings, according to 247wallstreet.com. Sedona, Arizona, is No. 1.
The second and third spots among counties are Yavapai and Mohave in Arizona.
The truth is out there — and there's a strong possibility it's in the skies of Horry County.