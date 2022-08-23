HBO Max crashed repeatedly for many viewers during the premiere of its highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, forcing some to create new user profiles to circumvent the issue.

The website Downdetector chronicled thousands of outages shortly after "House of the Dragon" began Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern. The streaming platform confirmed that the problem appeared to be concentrated among viewers using an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a streaming device that allows viewers to watch movies and television programs from popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Hulu.