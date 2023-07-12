LOS ANGELES -- HBO drama "Succession," the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, led the nominees for television's Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show's final season.

The two-time best drama winner will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show "The Last of Us," which landed a second-best 24 nominations for the highest honors in television. Other best drama nominees were "House of the Dragon," "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "Yellowjackets," "The Crown" and "The White Lotus."