A Nevada rapper has been charged with murder after Las Vegas police say he confessed to the crime in a song he made and uploaded to YouTube nearly two years after the fatal encounter.
Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Aug. 29 in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Randall Wallace in an apartment complex in September 2021, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
McDaniel had been a person of interest in Wallace's death since his car matched the description of one used during the crime, according to an arrest warrant.
But police say the case took a turn after McDaniel, a local rapper with a minuscule online following, "confessed to the murder in his lyrics" when he uploaded to YouTube a music video to a song called "Fadee Free" on July 19.
"I be the reason why he's dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he's dead, so celebrate the reason why his mama cry," said McDaniel, who goes by "TheBiggestFinn 4800" on his YouTube channel of less than 500 subscribers.
The specific details of the fatal shooting listed by McDaniel in the song's lyrics "were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge," and he had also reenacted elements of Wallace's death that were "consistent with evidence at the scene," according to the warrant.
"Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder," police said.
McDaniel is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and violating his parole, according to court records.
An open charge of murder in Nevada means the count will end up being decided by a jury whether it's first-degree or second-degree murder, or potentially voluntary or involuntary manslaughter. He's being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.
If he's convicted of first-degree murder, McDaniel could face 50 years to life in prison or the death penalty. Second-degree murder in Nevada carries a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Attempts to reach McDaniel's attorney Monday morning were unsuccessful.