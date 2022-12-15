Tom DiSario flew a "thin blue line" flag outside his house in Pataskala, Ohio, nearly every day for 5 1/2 years to honor his police chief son who was gunned down in the line of duty.

On Nov. 16, he lowered the flag - begrudgingly. DiSario, who is in his mid-60s, hopes the concession is a temporary defeat in a months-long battle with his homeowners association over whether he can publicly display the tribute to his slain son.