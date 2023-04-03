For weeks, Ricardo Juarez had planned to propose to his girlfriend in the bleachers during Opening Day at Dodger Stadium. But late in Thursday's game, Juarez noticed how close he was to the field and thought: Why not?

So Juarez jumped the left field fence, ran into the outfield, turned toward the stands, dropped to his left knee and smiled as he lifted an engagement ring toward Stephani Gutierrez back in the bleachers. He remained in that pose for a few seconds before a sprinting security guard tackled him, making him lose the ring, before more security officers arrived to handcuff him.