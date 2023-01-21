Ammaar Reshi

Ammaar Reshi with his book, “Alice and Sparkle,” written and illustrated using the AI tools ChatGPT and Midjourney.  

 Courtesy of Ammaar Reshi

Ammaar Reshi thought of it as just a fun, creative idea: Use artificial intelligence tools to write and illustrate a children's book that he had always wanted to make for a friend's daughter. He gave himself only a weekend to do it.

But after finishing his project, the 28-year-old design manager at a California fintech company found himself caught in the crossfire of an escalating public debate: Are artificial intelligence tools a grim reaper for the arts?