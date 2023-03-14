Rajesh Randev had been driving for about 15 minutes when he noticed something was off: There was a small crack in his windshield that hadn't been there before. He reached for his phone-charging cable, which was always in the center console. It was missing. Then his phone started buzzing.

Randev pulled over and read his texts. An unknown number had messaged: "Do you drive a Tesla?" Randev did - he was sitting in a white Model 3. He asked who was messaging him.