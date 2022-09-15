Ray Ruschel was standing in line to get his uniform after making the football team this summer at North Dakota State College of Science when he noticed some of his teammates staring at him.
One of them asked him if he was a coach. Actually, no, he told them. He’s a player.
“They were like, ‘Really? Are you serious? How old are you?’” Ruschel said.
Ruschel, a business management student at the two-year college in Wahpeton, is 49.
It isn’t every day that a night-shift worker in his late 40s decides to go to college, Ruschel acknowledged. It’s even more rare for someone his age to try out for a team against athletes three decades his junior — particularly in a sport involving brute force contact and a high risk of injury.
“When I decided to get an associate’s degree and found out there was a football team, I got to thinking about it,” said Ruschel, a defensive lineman who wears number 94. “And I decided, ‘Why not?’”
Ruschel knew he would stand out, he said, but he also knew he wouldn’t be the first athlete to get on the field while others his age were content to cheer from the stands.
Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL at age 45, Udonis Haslem is still shooting baskets for the Miami Heat at age 42, and Zdeno Chara ended his 24th season with the NHL last year with the New York Islanders at age 44.
In college sports, Dan Stoddard, a 38-year-old bus driver from Ottawa, was recruited in 2017 to play basketball for the Algonquin Thunder. And until Ruschel came along, the oldest college football player in the country was believed to be Tom Gore, who suited up last year to play for North Carolina’s Methodist University at age 45.
Ruschel said he wasn’t thinking of breaking a record when he called the head coach of the Wildcats, Eric Issendorf, and asked him to give him a chance. Ruschel had been working out and was in good physical condition.
“I love the game of football and I just wanted to play,” he said. “I figured this was my opportunity. If I tried and failed, I’d have at least tried.”
The bigger regret would be to do nothing, he decided.
The last time Ruschel played on a football team, he was a senior at Trinity High School in Washington, Pennsylvania.
After he graduated in 1992, he said, he joined the U.S. Army, then the Army National Guard and ended up in Wahpeton, about an hour’s drive from Fargo, in 2018.
Ruschel is the father of two grown children and has been single since 2012, he said. He works the midnight-to-8 a.m. shift as a mechanic at Minn-Dak Farmer’s Cooperative, a large sugar beet processor in the heart of the Red River Valley.