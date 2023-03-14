LAWYER

D.C. lawyer Mark Zaid, right, and Jonathan Tishman pose for a photo outside of traffic court in Maryland on Monday.  

 Dan Morse/Washington Post

Jonathan Tishman could have just paid the $60. The traffic ticket - for improper use of his high beams - didn't carry any points. And the 24-year-old data analyst from Germantown, Md., would have been on his way.

Instead, Tishman jumped online and found an attorney who found the whole thing as overcooked as he did. And that's how he and Mark Zaid -- a prominent Washington, D.C., lawyer better known for representing national security whistleblowers, including the one at the center of President Donald Trump's first impeachment -- found themselves seated in a sparsely attended traffic court docket in Montgomery County District Court on Monday afternoon.