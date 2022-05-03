After three weeks and nearly 30 witnesses from Johnny Depp’s legal team in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax County, the defense began calling its witnesses Tuesday afternoon, starting with a rebuttal against a previous witness who said the actress showed symptoms of borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, in which she said she had become a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp has denied all claims of abuse.
Dawn Hughes, a forensic and clinical psychologist from New York City, said she evaluated Heard over 29 hours, multiple visits and a number of tests, and conducted interviews with her mother and other doctors. Hughes said based on her evaluation, she diagnosed Heard with post-traumatic stress disorder caused by intimate partner violence from Depp.
Hughes added that she disagreed with the findings and methods of Shannon Curry, a psychologist hired by Depp’s side who testified last week; Curry said she did not believe that Heard suffered from PTSD and found she was “exaggerating” her symptoms.
“Ms. Heard’s report of intimate partner violence and the records that I reviewed (are) consistent with what we know in the field about intimate partner violence, characterized by physical violence, psychological aggression, sexual violence, coercive control and surveillance behaviors,” Hughes said, when asked for her expert opinion.
Some tests she gave Heard specifically dealt with domestic violence, Hughes said, and she asked Heard what Depp did to her and what she did to him. “What these tests show was there was a high degree of serious violence perpetrated by Mr. Depp toward Ms. Heard; there was violence more on the mild level perpetrated by Ms. Heard,” Hughes said, adding that there was one “severe” indicator from Heard; she said the actress told her that she once punched Depp when he was “coming after” her sister.
Hughes spent part of her testimony discussing victims of abuse in general and why they don’t leave, and how a victim often feels like they can change their partner. She also spoke about Heard’s childhood, and said the actress was abused by her father, who had violent outbursts. That environment, Hughes said, taught Heard that “she could love someone who hurts her,” and to feel a need to help Depp, whose alcohol and drug use have become a talking point of the trial.