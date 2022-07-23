Taylor Qiu, 11, lounges on a pool float

 Rachel Wisniewski/Washington Post
Karl Tradewell

Karl Tradewell brings pool floats to the renters. He's booked the pool 45 times this summer and August has yet to swelter. 

PAOLI, Pa. - On a cloudless summer morning, a begoggled Rong Wang paddles in the backyard with her husband and two children among a flotilla of floats. The speaker sparks tunes; watermelon chills in the cooler. Their friends, the Varams, arrive and plunge right in, eight swimmers splashing about in the 80-degree water.

"There's nothing better than this," says Wang, 49, an IT director. "It kind of feels like our pool."

Mabel Qiu, 16, swims with Sudhan Varam, 5

Mabel Qiu, 16, swims with Sudhan Varam, 5, in Karl Tradewell's pool, which her family rented through Swimply in Paoli, Pa., in July.  