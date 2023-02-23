Ketchup brand Heinz typically sticks to the business of producing the tomato-y condiment, but recently it launched an unlikely side hustle: an international man hunt. Heinz is trying to find the man from Dominica who survived 24 days at sea with little more than a bottle of ketchup to sustain him. The company wants to locate the man, identified in news reports as Elvis Francois, so that it can buy him a new boat.

So far, it hasn't been able to do so, despite sharing pleas on social media bearing the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy and taking other measures. In an Instagram post, Heinz said that in its investigation, it had inquired with the Colombian navy, which helped rescue Francois last month, and the government of Dominica, as well as "several Elvis impersonators" (a company representative confirmed that the people were posing as Elvis Francois, not Elvis Presley).