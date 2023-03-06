ESSEN, Germany - The two bullets, believed to have been fired by a hooded figure who briefly appeared on the security cameras in the dead of night, gouged the reinforced glass of a door at the Old Synagogue in this northwestern German city. A third bullet hit the door's metal frame.

"It's a new escalation," Uri Kaufmann, the director of the Jewish cultural center now run in the building, said earlier this year as he pointed out the damage from the November attack. "But shoot the building - this is really shocking."