Trick or treating in Chester (copy)

Cassidy Poirier, 6, from Chester, is a lady bug as her brother Christian, 9, is a soldier, during Trick or Treat in Chester last year.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader file

Hershey said on Thursday it would fall short of meeting demand for the all-important Halloween and Christmas holiday seasons this year, blaming a scarcity of raw ingredients and difficulties in securing suppliers.

Pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war have crunched supplies of cocoa, edible oil and other food ingredients, pinching production lines of packaged food companies around the world.