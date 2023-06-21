psychic-scam

Over two decades, millions of Americans received letters from someone claiming to be a European psychic. The letters, written in cursive, made vague predictions and included sets of lucky numbers. One from 2014 promised the recipient's life was "going to take a turn for the better" - but that vision came at a cost: an initial $37.50 for a comprehensive "astral-clairvoyant forecast."

The costs, however, didn't end there, investigators found. Recipients of the letters were continuously encouraged to make more payments, according to court records. Instead of the happiness, health and financial success the letters promised, prosecutors say some became victims of an international scheme that ran from 1994 to 2014, defrauding them of over $175 million.