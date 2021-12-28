RICHMOND, Va. — Conservators opened a copper box containing Confederate memorabilia Tuesday, finally exposing the time capsule that had been planted at the root of this city’s former statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee more than 130 years ago.
As preliminary X-rays had suggested, the time capsule contained Minie balls (Civil War bullets) as well as coins, books and other documents. The relic, which weighs 36 pounds, was in a pool of water when it was found Monday but the contents were in surprisingly good condition. Conservators at the state’s Department of Historic Resources will spend days working to preserve and study the items.
The box was uncovered deep beneath the northeast corner of the rocky stub where the giant monument once stood. It appears to be the official time capsule buried in 1887 and described in newspapers at the time.
A smaller time capsule recovered earlier this month and opened last week turned out to be an unofficial memorial placed by men who designed and built parts of the memorial.
The historic resources department was short-staffed for the holidays, but conservator Kate Ridgway was on hand to open the box, as she was last week for the smaller time capsule.
After removing a plastic bag filled with silica gel to keep the box dry, Ridgway cut through the last side of the lid, lifting the top off to expose an array of weathered items. First a Minie ball, which Ridgway’s team whisked away to dunk into silica gel to halt the oxidation process. Then what appeared to be a button bearing the Virginia seal.
There was no water inside other than condensation. “It’s in much better shape than what we expected,” Ridgway said. “We thought everything would be soup and it’s not soup, so that’s great.”
One of the first books lifted out: the constitution and bylaws of the Lee Camp for Confederate veterans. Other artifacts emerged, including a shell fragment from Fredericksburg.
Contemporary accounts of the official time capsule listed about 60 items contributed by members of the community, many of them honoring Lee or the Confederacy. The most tantalizing item described in the inventories was a picture of President Abraham Lincoln in his casket — which, if genuine, would be exceedingly rare.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether any such picture existed — although conservators did find a printed image from Harper’s Weekly from 1865 depicting a figure grieving over the grave of Lincoln.
To get at the tight mound of artifacts packed inside, conservators made the decision to cut off one side of the box. There was enough moisture inside to make the paper relics swell and stick together.
Once the side was cut, conservators were able to continue taking out more items: a Masonic book. A small Bible with an 1883 dime stuck to the cover. A directory of Richmond merchants and manufacturers, and a Richmond city guide from 1881.