LONDON — The Stone of Scone, the coronation stone upon which monarchs in Britain have been crowned for centuries, reached London on Saturday after a journey from Scotland in a special carrier made from Scottish oak, ahead of King Charles’ coronation next week.

Also known as the Stone of Destiny and regarded as a sacred, historic symbol of Scotland’s monarchy and nationhood, it has been moved from its permanent home at Edinburgh Castle for the first time since 1996, to be used for Charles’ May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey.