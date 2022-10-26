Jamie Frazer, who works in costumes and is a member of IATSE Local 705, places a candle during a vigil on Oct. 24, 2021, at IATSE Local 80 in Burbank, California, for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot accidentally by Alec Baldwin on the "Rust" movie set at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2021. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Myung J. Chun
Halyna Hutchins, photographed at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, died from an accidental shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” in October 2021. (Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie/TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In February, the family of Sarah Jones scattered her ashes in the Appalachian Mountains to mark the eight years since she was killed on a Georgia movie set.
The popular camera assistant was hit by a train during filming on a historic trestle, which the railway operator hadn’t approved. For her father Richard, the sadness of losing his daughter in a preventable accident was deepened by another more recent tragedy: the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Western “Rust,” outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“The first thing I thought [was] we had failed our mission. We’ve got to do a better job,” Jones said. That weekend he called for the formation of a film and TV industry coalition to address a lack of consequences and enforcement of safety protocols.
Like Jones’ death, the Hutchins fatality shook the industry to its core and prompted widespread calls for reforms and safer sets in emotional memorials in Santa Fe and Burbank. But a year after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed Hutchins and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, little has changed for safety procedures involving guns on sets nationwide, according to interviews with several crew members and union officials.
While several productions said they would no longer use real guns on sets, calls to ban firearms went nowhere.
Legislation to add safety monitors on California sets has yet to make it through Sacramento. And so far, unions and studios have not announced any new training or safety initiatives to prevent other accidental discharges on productions.
“I’ve seen foot dragging,” said New Mexico-based armorer Scott Rasmussen and a member of IATSE Local 480. “I’ve tried to get my union here to be proactive and to set forth a training program to certify people to be armorers since January. I have not been contacted by anybody about it. I’ve not seen in any of our newsletters any reference to any such thing. I’m frustrated.”
Rasmussen turned down the job on “Rust” to be both armorer and prop master because he was concerned that the role was stretched too thin.
Since the accident, Rasmussen said he is seeing a shift in his state to using airsoft guns over real guns. He has worked on only one production in the last year, the upcoming film “Bad Hombres,” starring Thomas Jane and Luke Hemsworth, where real weapons were used.
He is aware of courses provided by his union for crew to familiarize themselves with guns since the tragedy, but he wants to see more. “I have tried to get licensing for armorers in the state and the union has just stonewalled,” Rasmussen said in an interview.