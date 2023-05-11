Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing By Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway Reuters May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Workers and supporters of the Writers Guild of America protest outside Universal Studios Hollywood after union negotiators called a strike for film and television writers on May 3. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BURBANK, Calif. — As striking Hollywood writers protest working conditions, some are seeking more than a new labor contract. They are also looking for love on the picket lines.Single members of the Writers Guild of America gathered outside the Universal Studios lot this week for a combination of picketing and a dating mixer that later moved to a taco eatery.“Writers love to multitask, so this is perfect for us,” said 42-year-old “Feed the Devil” writer Matt Altman.“We get to go out, picket like we’re supposed to, and maybe meet the love of our lives,” Altman added. “Isn’t every story about love in the end?”The event was organized by “Family Guy” writer Jaydi Samuels Kuba, who also runs a matchmaking business.“For us, this was just a fun opportunity for writers just to meet each other without the pressures of having to have crazy work hours,” Kuba said.Picketers interested in romance displayed colored ribbons. Pink indicated interest in dating women, blue was for men and purple was for openness to everyone.The ribbons were tied around picket signs, wrists and even matched with certain outfits.“Love, Victor” writer Van B. Nguyen, 37, said she thought it was a fun idea to combine fighting for change with fighting for love.“I think as we’re out here trying to fight for what’s ours, why not also try to connect as well?,” she said.Altman, like many other singles in attendance, said he was already gearing up for future mixers as the strike continued.“I think we should do it through the whole strike, absolutely. By the end of the strike, we could all be coupled up. Who knows?” he said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ staffers allege toxic work environment Army error means hundreds of pilots owe 3 more years of service, some threaten lawsuit Meteorite crashes into NJ home Michael J. Fox talks Parkinson's and perseverance in documentary 'Still' Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing Adidas to sell some Yeezy stock, donate proceeds says CEO +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular McDonald’s is making changes to its Big Mac and other burgers Jamie Foxx’s medical condition not ‘life-threatening’ now, says source Israel readies 'kosher electricity' for ultra-Orthodox households Tiny dolls appeared in mailbox with a note: 'We've decided to live here' A child thought he saw trash in a creek. It was a mammoth's tooth. With George Berkeley’s slave-owner past uncovered, will the city or university consider a name change? Jacklyn Zeman, 'General Hospital' star, dies at 70; portrayed 'Bobbie Spencer' Tom Cruise tells King Charles he can be his 'wingman any time' Army base drops Confederate's name, honors pioneering Hispanic general Dog named Buddy Holly is first of its breed to win Westminster show Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email