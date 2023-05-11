FILE PHOTO: Members of the Writers Guild of America protest in California

Workers and supporters of the Writers Guild of America protest outside Universal Studios Hollywood after union negotiators called a strike for film and television writers on May 3.

 MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

BURBANK, Calif. — As striking Hollywood writers protest working conditions, some are seeking more than a new labor contract. They are also looking for love on the picket lines.

Single members of the Writers Guild of America gathered outside the Universal Studios lot this week for a combination of picketing and a dating mixer that later moved to a taco eatery.