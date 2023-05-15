HONGKONG-POLITICS/CARTOONIST

Cartoonist Wong Kei-kwan, who uses the pen name Zunzi, poses for photos after his comic strip was scrapped from the local newspaper Ming Pao in Hong Kong, China.

 TYRONE SIU/reuters

HONG KONG — One of Hong Kong’s most prominent political cartoonists, whose newspaper cartoon strip was axed on Sunday after four decades defended freedom of expression in the face of political pressures while urging others to keep speaking out.

“Apart from news reports, cartoons are used to record some of society’s moods, or some very layman ideas, those of ordinary people, and to question and challenge,” Wong Kei-kwan, 67, told Reuters on Monday.