Dolly Parton arrives for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

 Bridget Bennett/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Dolly Parton got a little help (!) for her newly released cover of the Beatles' "Let It Be."

The country music icon teamed with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, among other artists, for her take on the rock classic that dropped Friday. She celebrated the release on social media.