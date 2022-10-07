In the 1996 movie "Space Jam," basketball great Michael Jordan had his blue water bottle of "Michael's Secret Stuff," a placebo used to motivate his cartoon team at the end of a high-stakes game against otherworldly alien monsters. This summer, Kentucky drinkers got their own version: a bourbon labeled "Bobby's Secret Horsey Stuff," poking fun of Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert.

The labels featured Baffert, syringe in hand, with a garland of roses and the message, "Just let Ol' Uncle Bobby blend ya up a batch of that good-good stuff" - an unmissable reference to the trainer's drug-test scandal at last year's Kentucky Derby. That satirization, however, landed the design's masterminds in hot water, leading to a settlement just weeks after its debut. Under the agreement, five remaining bottles of the limited-edition bourbon have been handed over to Baffert.