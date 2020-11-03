PHILADELPHIA — Tens of thousands of horseshoe crabs from all over the East Coast climb like small army tanks from the Delaware Bay and onto soft, sandy beaches each spring, ready to spawn with females capable of laying 90,000 eggs a season.
They also carry within them a highly prized, copper-based, blue-colored blood that’s used worldwide for testing vaccines and medical devices for toxins. In fact, up to 750,000 horseshoe crabs were taken from waterbodies last year, and transported to labs. There, up to 40% of their blood was drawn by needles before they were released back into the wild.
Research has shown that up to 30% of horseshoe crabs tested can die as a result of the blood extraction process, say the Horseshoe Crab Recovery Coalition, though specific numbers are hard to track.
The need for a worldwide vaccine for COVID-19 has stoked fresh worries about the steady decline of horseshoe crabs as more of their blood might be needed for testing, leading to more deaths and an impact on spawning. Horseshoe crabs that have had blood taken have showed less movement, a necessity for breeding and spawning to keep populations thriving.
“In a technologically advanced society, there has to be a better way,’ said Eric Stiles, president and CEO of New Jersey Audubon.
Stiles has taken a lead role in the Horseshoe Crab Recovery Coalition, a group of 30 organizations that recently briefed congressional staff members on the issue. The coalition is urging that a synthetic alternative to blood be used instead.
“Fortunately a synthetic alternative exists that would conserve this iconic species without compromising human health,” Stiles said.
Horseshoe crabs are not really crabs but more distant cousins to spiders. They are not venomous or dangerous, and their ancestors date back 450 million years. Their blood contains Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL), which clots in the presence of bacteria and is used by researchers to detect toxins that could find their way into vaccines, needles, and medical equipment that go into human bodies.
That blood is valued at $15,000 a quart.