LONDON - "House of the Dragon," the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, has been renewed for a second season after its first episode proved a hit.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood”, the drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.