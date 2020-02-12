The House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve the creation of a national women’s history museum as part of the Smithsonian Institution’s network of museums in Washington.
The vote comes as the country marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
“For too long, women’s history has been left out of the telling of our nation’s history. Today, the House of Representatives took an important first step to change that,” the bill’s cosponsors — Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C. — said in a statement. “Women are part of every American moment, and their contributions should be recognized and celebrated.”
The vote in favor of the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act was largely bipartisan — 224 Democrats and 150 Republicans approved it. The 37 representatives who voted against it were all Republicans plus Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., and include Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.
Nineteen members of Congress were not present for the vote.
Rep. Liz Cheney, who represents Wyoming — the first state or territory to give women the unconditional right to vote and hold office — was the only woman to vote against the measure. She is the highest-ranking woman in House Republican leadership and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Cheney’s office did not respond to an immediate request for comment.
The museum would include collections “relating to women’s contributions to various fields and throughout different periods of history that have influenced the direction of the United States” and “exhibitions and programs that recognize diverse perspectives on women’s history and contributions,” according to the text of the bill.
A companion bill will now head to the Senate. It is co-sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
“Telling the history of American women matters, and a museum recognizing these achievements and experiences is long overdue,” the senators said in a joint statement.
Even if the bill were signed into law as soon as possible, it would be a long time until any museum unveiling.