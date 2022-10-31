No debut feature better reflects the trending tastes of many audiences right now than a small film not even intended for theatrical release.

The dark thriller "Smile" was set to head straight to streaming. That is, until the reported $17 million movie from writer-director Parker Finn scored "crazy well" with test audiences, Paramount Pictures chief Brian Robbins said last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Redirected to theaters and boosted by savvy marketing campaigns, "Smile" - about a therapist's seemingly supernatural experiences - recently won three straight weekends across North America and has grossed more than $165 million worldwide, nearly 10 times its production budget.