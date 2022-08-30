SPORTS-FBN-BRADY-RINGS-OS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021. 

 Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Scott Spina Jr. and his girlfriend boarded their flight home to New Jersey from Georgia with some valuable luggage: a championship ring from Super Bowl LI.

The ring, made of white gold molded into the shape of a football and emblazoned with 283 diamonds, was engraved with the words "GREATEST COMEBACK EVER," a nod to the New England Patriots' historic 25-point comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.