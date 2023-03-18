Venus

A new study found evidence of volcanic activity as recently as the early 1990s on the north side of Venus's Maat Mons, seen in this image from the JPL Multi-mission Image Processing Laboratory.  

 NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

During the pandemic, planetary scientist Robert Herrick took advantage of hours of Zoom meetings to do some extraterrestrial multitasking - and discovered evidence that, as recently as 1991, a volcano erupted on Venus.

After poring over images from the 1990s Magellan mission to map the planet's surface, Herrick pinpointed a spot on the north side of Venus's Maat Mons, where a volcanic vent spanning a mile and a half changed shape over eight months.