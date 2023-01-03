FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive for a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York

 JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

The start of a new Congress is always accompanied by anticipation about what laws, alliances and political skirmishes will take shape in the new legislative session. This year, there is also an unusually high level of drama over the most basic question facing the House: Who will serve as speaker?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is vying for the job but has struggled to gain support from enough fellow Republicans, especially hard-right members aligned with former president Donald Trump who see McCarthy as insufficiently supportive of their movement.