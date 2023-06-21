bbc-jelloshots-ce202b86-101e-11ee-b068-b18d8f7c42e8.jpg

Louisiana State University fans pose after ordering jello shots at Rocco's Pizza and Cantina in Omaha. 

 Cooper Bowman

As the end of the college baseball season neared, Kevin Culjat had urgent preparations to make. He built a 16-foot bar top in his Omaha restaurant. He planned to fly in a team of eight from Nashville who would help him install and operate the machinery he'd need.

Countless fans would descend on his Rocco's Pizza and Cantina to cheer on their teams during this month's Men's College World Series. He had to be ready for them every morning with the one thing they'd order: thousands and thousands of jello shots.