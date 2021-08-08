Jennifer Hudson knew she had her work cut out for her when she agreed to play the Queen of Soul.
"You just can't wake up one morning and decide 'I'm gonna be Aretha Franklin,'" said Hudson. "I mean, her voice. Her legacy. The songs. Who she is to all of us. It was daunting. There were times when I was like, 'Jennifer, what have you done?'"
The answer is "Respect," the highly anticipated biopic sanctioned by Franklin, who handpicked Hudson for the role before her death in 2018. The film chronicles the late singer's rise from her father's church choir to international stardom, shining a light on the talent and the stories behind the songs.
"'Respect' is the song and the hit we all love from the gifted Aretha Franklin," says Hudson. "But when you add her life narrative around it, it's that much more powerful. Understanding the era she grew up in and the courage that she had and her activism. Her relationship with Dr. King and Angela Davis. It's like, wow, you see all sides of the human and the way she used her art to reflect herself and support others and be an advocate. So now it's more than just the song. It's more than just the artist. Knowing her history helped me understand her legacy and understand why her impact has been so great."
The film, which hits theaters next week after decades of planning and a year of COVID-related release delays, moves from Franklin's religious upbringing with the charismatic but controlling Reverend C.L. Franklin to her hard-won stardom of the 1960s to a spiritual return to gospel music with her highest-selling album ever, 1972's "Amazing Grace."
Rather than lip sync to pre-recorded tracks, Hudson belted out The Queen's material live on set during filming ("Aint No Way," "Chain of Fools," "Think") as did the rest of the cast — which includes Tony award winner Audra McDonald portraying young Aretha's mother and Broadway talents Hailey Kilgore and Saycon Sengbloh playing her sisters Carolyn and Erma Franklin (the women's harmonizing alone is worth the price of admission).
But Hudson is a singular force. The former "American Idol" contestant, who like Franklin grew up singing in church, emotes with the same passion that won her an Oscar for 2006's "Dreamgirls," using her powerhouse vocals to re-create iconic moments in music history including the birth of Aretha's own sound in Muscle Shoals' Fame studio and a knock-'em-dead performance of the film's namesake at Madison Square Garden. With Hudson and other music-minded folks on board, "Respect" is the rare biopic where the celebrated artist's compositions also land a starring role.