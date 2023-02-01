NASCAR: ISM Connect 300

In October 2022, Cup Series drivers met with NASCAR officials on the Saturday before the Charlotte Roval race for a “tense” and “candid” discussion about the safety issues of the Next Gen car — and NASCAR emerged from that meeting with the promise that changes to the car will be implemented ahead of the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, NASCAR showed its work.