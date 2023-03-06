FOOD-GIRLSCOUTS-NEW-COOKIE-OS

Girl Scouts announce the new Raspberry Rally cookie in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 16.

 Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

I’m a sucker for Girl Scout Cookies.

Each year, I try dodging the smiling faces stationed outside of grocery stores peddling their confectionary goodness. I can’t say no even though I usually have several boxes stashed in my freezer. My intervention method has been to order groceries online so I won’t have to see the girls.