A green comet named Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which last passed by our planet about 50,000 years ago and is expected to be most visible to stargazers this week, is seen journeying tens of millions of miles (km) away from Earth in this telescope image taken on January 28, 2023.

 DAN BARTLETT/VIA REUTERS
An extraordinary green comet that hasn't appeared in Earth's night skies since the time of woolly mammoths will make its closest approach Wednesday and Thursday.

Scientists have calculated the orbital period of the comet, known as Comet C/2022 E3, as 50,000 years. That means Neanderthals walked the land the last time it came around - and after it passes Earth this time and returns to deep space, it won't be seen again by any person currently living.

