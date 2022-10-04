NEW YORK -- John Melendez, a former Howard Stern sidekick known by his alter ego Stuttering John, on Tuesday lost his appeal in a lawsuit claiming that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. improperly exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to the radio and television host.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Melendez's claim that Sirius owed damages for using his name, persona and voice from old recordings in advertising without permission, in order to add and retain listeners.