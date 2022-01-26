SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern is calling on the family of Meat Loaf to encourage COVID vaccines after the singer and actor’s death.
Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died last week at 74 years old. Though his family has not commented on his cause of death, TMZ reported he was “seriously ill” with COVID-19 before he died.
In an August interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Meat Loaf said he was “scared to death” of the virus, but he was not going to change his habits — which included still hugging people in the middle of the pandemic.
“If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled,” he told the publication.
Stern said during his show on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that Meat Loaf was “sucked into some weird f---ing cult” regarding COVID-19.
“And (he) somehow really believed that,” Stern said, according to audio uploaded by Mediaite. “He made a statement, ‘I’d rather die a free man than take that vaccine.’ And now he’s dead!”
“I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’ Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.’”
The comments by Stern are the latest in a series of remarks he’s made against people who oppose the COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, he said unvaccinated Americans should not be admitted to hospitals, McClatchy News reported.
Previously, the popular radio host said of the unvaccinated, “F--- their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” according to Variety.