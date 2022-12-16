BERLIN — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst early on Friday, spilling 264,172 gallons of water, around 1,500 exotic fish and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, emergency services said.

Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the site, a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel and a museum as well as what Sea Life Berlin said was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 46 feet in height.