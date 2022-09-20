HULU SENDS UP the streaming business and its habit of wrapping old favorites in new packages. Its new comedy series “Reboot” begins in the offices of Hulu, of all places, where Hannah (Rachel Bloom), a writer with an “edgy” reputation, pitches the audacious idea of rebooting “Step Right Up,” a fictional early 2000s sitcom.
When a clueless Hulu executive, “the guy daring enough to green light the fifth season of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’” asks, “Are reboots a thing?” his staff reels off a list a mile long, from “Fuller House” to “iCarly,” “Fresh Prince” and beyond.
Hannah’s plan is to invite the original cast to return and mine comedy from their advancing years. They include the pretentious Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), who ended the show to pursue a movie career that fizzled. Clay (Johnny Knoxville) graduated from the show’s bad boy to decades of rehab. Bree (Judy Greer), the pretty one, embarked on a career as European royalty, and Zack (Calum Worthy) was just a child when the show was canceled. His career stalled after one too many direct-to-DVD “teen” movies.
Hannah’s plans to bring a post-modern, 21st-century edge to the old series excites the cast almost as much as the prospect of a steady paycheck. Her artistic dreams run afoul of Hollywood reality when Gordon (Paul Reiser), the original writer of the show, returns to take over. It seems he owns the rights to “Step Right Up,” and it can’t go on without him. Outrage ensues.
At the risk of revealing points that have already been publicly discussed and promoted, Hannah had a hidden agenda in deconstructing “Step.” She’s actually Gordon’s forgotten daughter from his first marriage. He wrote the original “Step” to celebrate his second family and airbrush the first out of existence. Hannah’s plan was to write herself back into his life.
That, in a nutshell, is the scaffolding for this generally clever inside-Hollywood sitcom. The cast is delightful and shows a breezy chemistry in the early going. And it’s created by Steven Levitan (“Modern Family”), who’s been around TV long enough to know about the need to reinvent the wheel to remain relevant and not be a dated, unfunny schtick-figure like Gordon.
The inside-comedy elements may remind some of “Episodes,” the generational comedy divide is reminiscent of “Hacks” and the throwback to the original show has hints of the brilliant, deliriously absurd Adult Swim effort “Too Many Cooks.” I’m not saying it’s as smart as “BoJack Horseman,” but there’s something for everybody to love.
• The three-part documentary miniseries “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) airs its second installment, “Yearning to Breathe Free,” covering the years 1938-42, when Germany plunged Europe into war while the Roosevelt administration attempted the delicate dance of moving the United States from strict neutrality to aiding the allies, an effort that included not antagonizing isolationist elements with calls for mass immigration of Jews and other victims of Hitler’s terror.
• Weapons fall into the wrong hands on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Padma’s pregnancy enters a dangerous phase on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• A detective’s death involves European authorities on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A Georgia motel room offers a grisly death scene for four New Yorkers on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Max needs cheering up on “New Amsterdam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Chairs swivel on “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Rose petals galore on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• The Romans react to tragedy as “Monarch” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) premieres in its regular time slot.
• An unstable millionaire (Farley Granger) murders playboy architect Stanford White (Ray Milland) over White’s depraved sexual escapades with his wife (Joan Collins) in the 1955 drama “The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing” (10 p.m., TCM). Based on a true story, a sensational murder and trial from 1906 — the first “crime of the century.”
Hugh Grant is engaging as the indulgent husband of an aspiring opera singer (Meryl Streep) and delicately shields her from the fact that she has a terrible voice in the 2016 period comedy biography “Florence Foster Jenkins” (8 p.m., TMCX).
From Milan to Rome on “Leonardo” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Massimo tries to retrieve stolen information on “Devils” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Billy Eichner and Samantha Power sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kaley Cuoco, Mike Birbiglia and Ari Lennox on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ana de Armas, Reba McEntire, Ms. Pat and Craig Reynolds visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).