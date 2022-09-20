HULU SENDS UP the streaming business and its habit of wrapping old favorites in new packages. Its new comedy series “Reboot” begins in the offices of Hulu, of all places, where Hannah (Rachel Bloom), a writer with an “edgy” reputation, pitches the audacious idea of rebooting “Step Right Up,” a fictional early 2000s sitcom.

When a clueless Hulu executive, “the guy daring enough to green light the fifth season of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’” asks, “Are reboots a thing?” his staff reels off a list a mile long, from “Fuller House” to “iCarly,” “Fresh Prince” and beyond.