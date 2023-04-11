BLENDING BRASH, broad and bawdy humor with unspeakable tragedy, the British comedy thriller “Am I Being Unreasonable” begins streaming on Hulu. It’s pretty unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and pretty hard to describe without giving too much away.

British actress Daisy May Cooper stars as Nic, a louder-than-life wife and mother with a precocious son, Ollie (Lenny Rush), who is living with some kind of dwarfism and a disability that requires a Segway scooter. Despite his needs, she’s just as likely to keep watching her favorite reality show as get her son to school on time. She’s desperately unattracted to her husband and willing to tell anyone about it, particularly after a drink or five.