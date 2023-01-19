Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at Guryong village, in Seoul

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at Guryong village, the last slum in the Gangnam district, as apartment complexes which are currently under construction are seen in the background, in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday.

 KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

SEOUL -- Fire swept through part of a shanty town in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, destroying 60 homes, many constructed from cardboard and wood, and forcing the evacuation of around 500 people.

Emergency services took five hours to put out the blaze, which erupted before daybreak in Guryong Village, a slum that lies just across a highway from Seoul's affluent Gangnam district. Officials said no casualties were reported so far.