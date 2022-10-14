A bird hunter in Montana was charged and bulldozed by a nearly 700-pound grizzly bear during a hunt on Tuesday, according to local wildlife authorities. The 51-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries after the startled bear ran him over and stepped on him before retreating.

The man shot at the bear, an adult male, with a shotgun and handgun — wounding it before it was euthanized by officials. The man was with his wife and their two dogs during the attack.