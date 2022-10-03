ENTER-JOHNSON-GOSSIP-COLUMN-GET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

 Kevin C. Cox

NEW YORK — It took a hurricane to get Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen back together again in the same state.

Bundchen left New York after posing for five magazine covers and rode out Hurricane Ian in Miami, while Tom and the other Tampa Bay Buccaneers also fled south to Magic City.