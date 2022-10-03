Hurricane Ian brought Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen together By Richard Johnson New York Daily News Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS) Kevin C. Cox Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save NEW YORK — It took a hurricane to get Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen back together again in the same state.Bundchen left New York after posing for five magazine covers and rode out Hurricane Ian in Miami, while Tom and the other Tampa Bay Buccaneers also fled south to Magic City.“They are burning up the phone lines trying to find a solution to their marital problems,” one source said.“They have met secretly together and with their children and have been using FaceTime nearly every day. They are committed to making their family whole and their marriage work.”Brady has been stepping up as a dad, at Bundchen’s encouragement. Last week, he went to his son’s baseball game and then had all three kids at the Buccaneers’ first home game in Tampa.“He has been more present for the family than ever and Gisele is noticing,” said my source.Although Bundchen was listed as a hostess of the recent Caring for Women Benefit at The Pool on E. 52nd St., she was a no-show.The event, spearheaded by Salma Hayek and her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, supports victims of domestic violence.But Bundchen told friends she didn’t want to face reporters’ questions on the red carpet.Her old flame Leonardo DiCaprio was there wearing his “dressy” black baseball cap.Also there were Gloria Steinem, Anderson Cooper, Karlie Kloss, Emma Watson and Queen Rania of Jordan.The auction raised a million dollars thanks in part to Libbie Mugrabi, who bought two suits from Brioni for $42,000 and donated another $25,000.Mugrabi told pals at the Balenciaga table that she is giving the suits to her former husband, billionaire David Mugrabi. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Kim Kardashian settles SEC crypto charge, to pay $1.26 million Hurricane Ian brought Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen together Catalans compete to build the biggest human towers in Spain Former school turned into glamping site in Japan +3 Founded in Rochester, Aroma Joe's ranks 6th in national rankings of regional coffee chains Amazon driver lashes out at customers who placed orders during Hurricane Ian Load more {{title}} Most Popular Why do you like the music you like? Science weighs in When is the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022? Contestants include Rye's Maureen O'Neil Amazon driver lashes out at customers who placed orders during Hurricane Ian Tucker Carlson gives speech at Sonny Barger's funeral in Northern California Hells Angels founder laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery Trump weighed bombing drug labs in Mexico, according to new book U.S. ski-climber Hilaree Nelson found dead after fall on Himalayan peak Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed Chilean scientists discover 12,000-year-old elephant remains Former school turned into glamping site in Japan Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email